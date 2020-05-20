Gardeners Favourite Chelsea Flower Show goes Virtual due to Covid-19 Pandemic

FOR the first time since the Second World War, the Royal Hospital grounds will not be hosting the annual Chelsea Flower Show due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is however a virtual show which will run until Saturday May 24 with designers who would normally take part presenting tips and advice plus a tour of their own gardens.

Always a favourite with the Royal Family, Her Majesty the Queen has wished the Royal Horticultural Society all success and the Duchess of Cambridge has released a new photograph, showing her taking part in the construction of the garden she helped design in 2019.

The Duchess tweeted “Visit @The_RHS to join the virtual #ChelseaFlowerShow for practical gardening advice from world-leading designers and experts all from the comfort of your own home.”

The BBC will be showing highlights from previous shows until Saturday.