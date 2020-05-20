Fuengirola Town Hall to reopen as lockdown eases on Spain’s Costa del Sol

FUENGIROLA Town Hall will open to the public next Monday, May 25, but will only attend to the public by appointment. This measure will also apply to the Tenencia de Los Boliches for administrative matters. The face-to-face payments of any fines or fees will be made by bank card.

The telephone numbers to request an appointment are 952 58 93 00, 952 58 93 01, 952 58 93 02 and 952 58 93 03, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday to Friday.