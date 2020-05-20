France’s beaches already begin to close in Brittany as public refuse to stick to Coronavirus social distancing measures

THREE towns in France’s northwest will close their beaches just days after reopening, after too many visitors ignored social distancing rules.

Authorities claim they were asked by residents to close beaches on the eve of a public holiday on Thursday that risks drawing too many visitors to the Brittany region’s shoreline.

Hundreds of French beaches reopened last weekend to swimmers, paddleboarders and fishermen as the country eased restrictions, but most have banned sunbathing or picnics as part of social distancing measures. The government credits the lockdown with saving tens of thousands of lives but the economy has suffered — particularly the tourism industry, which accounts for roughly eight per cent of France’s economic output.

The prefecture of Morbihan said beaches at Damgan, Billiers and Erdeven would be shut from Wednesday evening because of “unacceptable behaviour” last weekend. Beachgoers had failed to keep a safe distance from one another and gathered in “several static groups”, the officials said.