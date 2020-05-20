Finestrat Council is reaching out to small businesses on the Costa Blanca to ensure they maximise their comeback

Finestrat Council is reaching out to small businesses in need of advice getting back on their feet during the de-escalation phases.

THE Department of Enterprise is offering SMEs a new advisory service to ensure they maximise their publicity potential.

“The health crisis caused by the Covid 19, and the economic consequences that have been generated by the pandemic, have prompted the Local Administration to implement this new tool in order to strengthen the management of enterprises in these difficult times,” said Finestrat Council in a statement.

The service will be available in the Business Suite on Wednesdays, from 9am to 2pm, and an appointment must be made in advance by emailing nsaiz@finestrat.org.

-- Advertisement --

The aim is to give SME’s the tools necessary to “interact with their audiences, publicise themselves and inform clients about the products and services they offer”.

The initiative has been well received by the Association of Businessmen of Finestrat, Asefi, with which thee council is collaborating.

Councillor for Enterprise, Donna Rebecca Plummer, met with the President of Asefi, Carmen Márquez, to find out exactly what support SME’s need.

Plummer said: “From Wednesday, May 27, we will launch this initiative that aims to become a tool to help businesses to boost the local economy and the preservation of jobs.





“This initiative is in addition to the services being provided by the council through the Agency for Employment and Local Development (AEDL).

“Since the Central Government decreed the State of Alarm due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our AEDL has not stopped its activity,” said Plummer.

“In fact, we launched a free advisory service to companies on labour, tax and economic matters that has already processed more than 200 queries related mainly to the aid approved from the various agencies to support the business network through this crisis. ”

She added that Finestrat AEDL has played an important role in the processing of digital certificates in recent weeks. T

“his document accredits the identity of the person in the realisation of multiple procedures through the electronic administration such as registering in job exchanges, processing ERTES, applying for grants or subsidies, etc.

“Since the end of March we have processed more than 150 digital certificates, and we continue to provide this service by requesting an appointment at the e-mail address adlfinestrat@finestrat.org”.

AEDL publishes weekly job offers on the council’s website.

“We have consolidated our position as an employment portal and as labour intermediaries in selection processes such as the one that BRICOMART has underway for its upcoming opening in Finestrat,” said Plummer.