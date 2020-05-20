Donald Trump accuses China of incompetence for ‘mass worldwide killing’

US President Donald Trump launched a furious attack at China today saying they are responsible for ‘mass worldwide killing’

The US President posted on twitter : “Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain to this dope that it was the ‘incompetence of China, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing!”

His explosive comments come after China said the US was trying to shift the blame for Washington’s own mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis. Chinese Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the US was trying to smear China and had miscalculated by trying to use China to avoid its own responsibility.

Donald Trump has also claimed the fact the US has 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases – the most of any country in the world – is a “badge of honour”. The country has suffered almost 92,000 deaths of people with COVID-19, but the president weirdly suggested the infection figures should be a source of pride.

-- Advertisement --

China’s president has called an independent review of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic under the World Health Organisation once the virus is under control, and defended Beijing’s own handling of the pandemic.

In a video message to a virtual meeting of the WHO’s decision-making body, the World Health Assembly, President Xi Jinping also pledged $2 billion over two years to help with the COVID-19 response.



