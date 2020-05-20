Costa Blanca’s Benitachell will reopen sports facilities from Monday with one lane swimming on the cards for Phase 2 of Spain’s de-escalation.

IN the first stage, from Monday, May 25, the tennis, paddle, pilota, fronton and squash courts will be reopened by appointment, and from phase 2 the swimming pool will be brought back into action.

The football field, where both football and athletics are played, will remain closed until further notice.

This morning, Benitachell Mayor, Miguel Angel Garcia, Councillor for Sports, Toni Colomer, and the Councillor for Ecology and Environment, Jorge Pascual, met to coordinate the resumption of activity “and the new health and safety measures that will be followed in order to be extremely cautious of the Covid-19”.

The tennis, paddle, pilota, fronton and squash courts will be opened with a maximum capacity of two people and only one in the squash court, given its small size.

Opening hours will be from Monday to Saturday and, for the moment, only in the afternoons from 4pm to 10pm.

As a rule, a distance of two metres must be maintained at all times, and it is recommended that masks and gloves be worn on entering the courts, as well as washing and disinfecting hands before and after sport.

Changing rooms and showers will remain closed.





To use the facilities, an online system is being put in place to make appointments.

Slots will be reserved for one hour with a further half an hour “for disinfection”.

The council also announced the municipal swimming pool will reopen in Phase 2 of relaxed lockdown with a maximum capacity of six swimmers per session – one per lane.