BREAKING NEWS: The Spanish Health Ministry Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

THE daily death toll with coronavirus has risen slightly this Wednesday in Spain. The Ministry of Health reports 95 new fatalities in 24 hours, an increase in deaths compared to this Tuesday when 83 were recorded. All in all, it is the fourth day under a hundred deaths. Catalonia accumulates 42 per cent of the deceased since yesterday, with 40 deaths, the most affected region. Spain accumulates 27,888 deaths and 232,555 infected. There are 416 new positives confirmed by PCR, an increase also compared to Tuesday, when the infected number was 295.