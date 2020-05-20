BREAKING NEWS: Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez wins vote to extend Lockdown until June the 7th

The Spanish Prime Minister has exceeded in winning enough votes to extend the emergency lockdown in Spain by a further 15 Days.

The Government had initially renounced the one-month extension of the alarm decree at the risk of a parliamentary defeat in the vote that took place today in Congress but instead voted in favour of a new two-week extension, until June 7.

“The alarm state and the de-escalation plan did work. It will not last a day longer than necessary, “said the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez. No one has the right to waste what we have achieved among all.”

Minister Adriana Lastra added: “We still have many uncertainties, but also many certainties. We know that without our responsibility, all that sacrifice will not be enough. We have already seen outbreaks in some territories.”