BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures
THE French ministry of health communicated the daily report of follow-up of the pandemic in France Wednesday evening:
The number of people hospitalised for Covid-19 infection is still declining to 17,941 ( – 527 ), although 506 new admissions have been recorded in 24 hours.
Resuscitation services also continue to empty; they currently have 1,794 serious cases. Taking into account the outputs, the number of patients is declining, with a balance of – 100 compared to Tuesday.
New deaths have, however, been recorded. Over the past twenty-four hours 98 people died in hospital and 12 died in nursing homes, bringing the total to 28,132 people who died of Covid- 19 in France since the start of the pandemic.