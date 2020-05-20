BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

By
Damon Mitchell
-
0
France's latest Coronavirus figures

BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

THE French ministry of health communicated the daily report of follow-up of the pandemic in France Wednesday evening:

  • The number of people hospitalised for Covid-19 infection is still declining to 17,941 ( – 527 ), although 506 new admissions have been recorded in 24 hours.

  • Resuscitation services also continue to empty; they currently have 1,794 serious cases. Taking into account the outputs, the number of patients is declining, with a balance of – 100 compared to Tuesday.

    -- Advertisement --

  • New deaths have, however, been recorded. Over the past twenty-four hours 98  people died in hospital and 12  died in nursing homes, bringing the total to 28,132 people who died of Covid- 19 in France since the start of the pandemic.



LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here