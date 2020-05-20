Blood drive to be held in Arroyo de la Miel for those with an appointment on Spain’s Costa del Sol

THE Malaga Transfusion, Tissue and Cell Centre will move its mobile unit to Arroyo de la Miel on May 26, 27 and 28. The mobile unit will be located in the Casa Hermandad de la Cofradía de la Redención, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. To avoid crowds next to the unit, people interested in making donations must make an appointment by calling 951 034 120, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.