Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca to open Europe’s largest drive-in cinema and music venue next month

Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca is opening Europe’s largest drive-in cinema and music venue next month.

CINEMACAR opens to the public on June 11 in the well-known Rabasa enclosure, hailed a new concept of drive-in cinema with more than 45,000 square metres of facilities dedicated to cinema, gastronomy and live music.

“Cinemacar updates the concept of drive-in we all know, a new offer of entertainment and leisure that takes into account the musical, cinematographic and restoration culture, with the highest standards of design, quality and comfort.

“With this opening we can enjoy the culture in a safe way since the facilities have been designed taking into account the social distance and the sanitary recommendations,” explains Nando Coderch, CEO and founder of Cinemacar.





He added that “we all know the security features of a drive-in cinema and why they make it the perfect entertainment and leisure option for all types of families, couples or groups of friends.”

Cinemacar will boast the biggest screen in Europe which, located on a huge structure of 500 square metres, can be seen throughout the enclosure, which has capacity for more than 400 cars.

It is the only drive-in cinema in Spain that has completely asphalted pavement, which means it can be disinfected daily.

Management assure that the enclosure and facilities will be disinfected every day, as will vehicles that enter it, and there will be refreshment stalls isolated with transparent PVC canvases along with spacious common areas to guarantee the recommended social distance.

Users and workers will have to enter disinfection booths and have their temperature checked.

And to avoid queues at the state-of-the-art toilets, they are connected to a network and have an indicative LED lighting system that can be from anywhere in the premises to let people known when the toilet is disinfected and ready for use.

In addition to the huge parking area, Cinemacar also has a gastronomic area, a green space that allows to watch the cinema outdoors keeping the social distance and boxes with capacity for six people.

And users can take their pets at no additional cost as 3,000 m2 park has been designed within the facilities.