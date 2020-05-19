What’s All That Ruckus About? Residents in Malaga’s Costa del Sol Hear Pots and Pans Being Pounded in Protest of the Government

Residents on the Costa del Sol have been wondering what all that ruckus is about, as, recently the sound of pots and pans being pounded on has flooded the streets of different municipalities on the coasts.

THIS sound has become symbolic with the discontent of Spanish residents on how the government has handled and is continuing to manage the coronavirus crisis. The most extreme right-wing party in Spain, Vox, can be considered the pioneer for this sound of rebellion against the government and more specifically, Pedro Sanchez.

Although this sign of protest gathered more serious momentum in the capital city, Madrid, now the sounds of pots and pans banging can also be heard around neighbourhoods on the Costa del Sol.

A reader of EWN, Debbie Day, has said that in Fuengirola she can hear the “bloody racket” on the sea front every night.

The increased dissatisfaction in this area could be linked to the fact that Malaga feels it was unjustly kept in Phase 1, when other provinces and sanitary districts around the nation were given these restricted freedoms a week earlier.

However, in Madrid the protests have been significantly larger, and they have even moved to the streets, where videos show people not respecting the two-metre distance between them and gathering in big groups to show their discomfort with Sanchez and the government.

The sound of pots and pans is said to symbolise that citizens want Sanchez and his government to resign. Some protestors even found the address of Jose Luis Abalos’ house, the Minister of Transport, and stood outside banging on their pots and pans.



