Spain’s tourist hot spot ‘Caminito del Rey’ in Costa del Sol’s Malaga to reopen on June 12

Malaga plans to reopen tourist hot spot Caminito del Rey – The King’s Path – on the Costa del Sol on June 12.

TICKETS will go on sale online to the public from this Friday May 22, initially for weekend visits only (from Fridays to Sundays), with a maximum of 550 tickets sold each day to avoid overcrowding and risk of contagion.

Francisco Salado, President Costa del Sol Tourism and President of the Diputacion of Malaga, has confirmed that he been working together with all the necessary authorities, like UMA, to inspect and disinfect all installations. “We have put in place health and safety measures to protect both staff and visitors. Initially we will only open at the weekends, and we will see how things progress before we amplify the timetable,” he added.

El Caminito del Rey is a walkway pinned along the steep walls of a narrow gorge in El Chorro, near Ardales in the province of Malaga, and it is a popular tourist route for both national and international tourists. Given that it’s a popular spot with the locals too, it’s a key location to boost national tourism.