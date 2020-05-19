Spain’s PM plans to extend lockdown for two weeks until June 7 instead of a month

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has just announced that he will now seek to extend the State of Alarm for two weeks at Congress tomorrow, instead of the proposed month thanks to a pact with the Ciudadanos party.

LAST week Sanchez proposed to extend the lockdown for a month until June 27, for the fifth time, promising it would be the last. However, due to a lack of support from the opposition parties, he will now just seek a shorter extension for just two weeks up to June 7 – a move that some parties, like Ciudadanos, now say they will support.

It’s still not clear whether Sanchez will garner enough votes to get the extension agreed tomorrow, as he is still struggling to get the support he needs like the last time, but he is working on it by appealing to some of the smaller regional parties. However, both the far-right party Vox and Partido Popular have already announced that they do not support any more extensions.