Spain’s Costa del Sol steps up surveillance of public & establishments as bars & restaurants open in Phase 1 of de-escalation

Spain’s Costa del Sol’s law enforcement authorities have stepped up the surveillance of the public and establishments, as bars and restaurants open in Phase 1 of de-escalation, to ensure that new restrictions adhered to.

ALTHOUGH bars and restaurant terraces can now open, and friends and family can meet in Phase 1 of de-escalation, the new regulations come with many new restrictions. So security and surveillance has been stepped up across the Costa del Sol to ensure that hospitality establishments are operating within health and safety guidelines and social distances are being maintained by the public.

For example, in the centre of Malaga, the Guardia Civil has been deployed to ensure that the new restrictions are being adhered to by both establishments and the public. The local police in Ronda carried out inspections of all establishments over the weekend to check that terraces comply with the new measures, and will continue to keep an eye on establishments and the public throughout de-escalation. Similar initiatives have taken place in Benalmadena, which has additionally prohibited bikes on pedestrianised routes.

Marbella Town Hall’s Mayor Ángeles Muñoz has confirmed that state-of-the-art technology and video cameras are being deployed to ensure Phase 1 restrictions are being adhered to not only by the public, but also by bar and restaurant owners, as reported.

Fuengirola’s Town Hall has recruited volunteers and lifeguards to help reinforce security on its beaches, promenades and town’s streets. They will support local law enforcement officers and police who are also patrolling strips of bars and restaurants across the town (as reported).

Other areas to have stepped up surveillance and security on the Costa del Sol include Velez-Malaga, Mijas, Rincón de la Victoria and Antequera.



