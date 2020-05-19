Spain’s Costa del Sol police slap bar & restaurant owners with 296 warnings & some fines for flouting restrictions within hours of reopening

Malaga’s police have confirmed that they issued around 296 warnings including some fines to bar and restaurant owners for flouting Phase 1 de-escalation restrictions, within hours of reopening yesterday.

ACCORDING to the Local Police most of the hospitality establishments got away with warnings this time for not complying with the government’s health and safety restrictions to guarantee customer safety, such as safe distance between tables. However, at least five were sanctioned, according to Malaga’s Local Police.

Law enforcement authorities across the Costa del Sol had actually stepped up surveillance of bars and restaurants, as well as the public, since yesterday to ensure that new restrictions are being adhered to (as reported).

Between the hours of 7am yesterday and 7am today (Tuesday), another 115 members of the public were reported for flouting lockdown restrictions across Malaga. That takes the total number of police reports to 7,885 since the State of Alarm started in mid-March. According to the Local Police, there has been an increase in the number of youths being reported for hanging around drinking in groups either in the streets or in confined areas where they shouldn’t be, such as taped off park areas.