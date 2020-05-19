Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Sees New Compulsory Mask Wearing Law Start This Wednesday

SPAIN’S Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca areas will see a new compulsory mask wearing law begin this Wednesday (May 20).

The country’s Health Minister, Salvador Illa, confirmed that the tougher legislation will kick-in tomorrow once it is published in the government’s Official State Gazette.

Masks will have to be used on all forms of public transport like buses, trains and taxis, as well as in roads and public spaces if social distancing of two metres cannot be followed.

Illa was asked by journalists at a news conference in Madrid as to why Spain had now decided to ramp up the use of masks when Covid-19 infection and death rates were falling dramatically.

The minister responded by saying that it “seemed sensible” to extend the use of masks as the country was opening up after the strict lockdown measures of the State of Alarm.

He added that though new infections were decreasing, the coronavirus total was still rising.



