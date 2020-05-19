Spain Stockpiling Medical Supplies in Readiness for the Next Wave of the Coronavirus gives peace of mind to business owners on the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca

Business owners on the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca are glad to hear that Spain has stockpiles of medical equipment ready for when the next wave of the coronavirus hits.

SPANISH regions have begun stockpiling medical supplies in preparation for new Covid-19 outbreaks as it is highly anticipated there will be a new wave of the deadly disease this winter.

Business owners across the regions have reacted positively to the news, with most areas moving towards Phase 2 of the lockdown it gives them a little more security in the knowledge that should a new wave appear then at least it could be quickly controlled.

Hundreds of tons of essential gear are arriving daily at airports daily. Masks, gloves, ventilators, test kits and PPE (personal protective equipment) are being stored in secure warehouses across Spain.

The health crisis caught Spain without a strategic reserve of medical supplies. By the time authorities reacted, the international market was already saturated. Desperate procurement officials rushed to place orders and occasionally ended up with subpar and even dangerous materials.

JON GUAJARDO, BASQUE HEALTHCARE MANAGER

“We’ve all been scammed at some point. Now we have personnel that’s become specialised in checking the material and determining whether something looks suspicious.”



