South Korea’s new study revealing Covid-19 patients who test positive 2nd time round are ‘no longer infectious’ provides hope for European countries like Spain, France, Italy & the UK

European countries have been encouraged by a South Korean study which has revealed that Covid-19 patients who test positive a second time round after recovering from the disease, ‘are no longer infectious’.

ACCORDING to the recent study carried out by scientists at the Korean Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Covid-19 patients who test positive for the second time after recovery and quarantine are actually ‘no longer infectious’. The results suggest that once someone has recovered from the coronavirus, they no longer present the risk of spreading the disease, even if they test positive again for it.

The study – which observed around 285 patients who had recovered from the coronavirus but retested positive for it – demonstrated that they did not spread actually spread any new infection as they were simply shedding ‘non-infectious particles’.

As a result of the research findings, South Korea said it will now no longer consider someone contagious if they have already contracted and recovered from Covid-19. The country has now also ruled out the need for citizens to test for the virus once they have recovered and out of quarantine, in order to travel again or return to work or school.

According to the Korean CDC report, “Under the new protocols, no additional tests are required for cases that have been discharged from isolation.”



