Ryanair Ordered to Refund Tickets For Cancelled Flight from Spain’s Costa Blanca to Germany’s Frankfurt

RYANAIR has been ordered by a court to refund tickets for a cancelled flight from Spain’s Costa Blanca to Frankfurt in Germany.

A cabin crew strike forced the service to be scrapped from Alicante-Elche airport in August 2018, leading to two passengers having to make alternative arrangements to get back home.

A court in Murcia ordered that €250 be paid to each of the travellers, with Ryanair arguing that they had no responsibility for the strike called by the company’s German-based cabin staff.

The carrier argued that the strike took place over demands for certain rights that their employees did not have within their work contracts at the time, and therefore they were not liable to pay any compensation to disrupted travellers.

The court did not see it that way and said it was not satisfied that Ryanair had done enough to prevent the industrial action going ahead, as well being unsatisfied over why the Frankfurt flight did not come under a guarantee order.