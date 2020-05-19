President of Benidorm’s hotel association on Spain’s Costa Blanca optimistic the resort could “see half a summer with lower prices”

The president of Benidorm’s hotel employers’ association (Hosbec) on Spain’s Costa Blanca remains optomistic that the resort could see “half a summer with lower prices.”

TONI MAYOR, said hotels are opening “little by little” at the moment, but pointed out “the reopening will be done with lower prices.”

He said the efforts over the last two months is “paying off” and told Europa Press “if we go as we are, in two or three weeks we will be able to be more optimistic.”

But in order for the ultimate goal to be achieved, Mayor stressed “the process must be accompanied by the unblocking of mobility between provinces from June 22 and the situation within Europe.”

He referred to a meeting yesterday between 11 states of the EU to establish a protocol for airlines so that they can fly in mid-June.

With regards to holidaymakers from the UK, Mayor is confident “the Brexit situation will be resolved this June” and that the British will assume the European protocol in air matters so that flights can begin in the middle of July.

“All of this should mean that if things are done well, it will be possible to do half a summer of business and volume,” he said with “lower prices.”

Hosbec is currently working on revised protocols for hotels for June, which “will be made more flexible depending on the control of the virus.”



