Masons doing their bit to support essential food banks assisting families in need on Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE Masonic Lodge of Almería 74 is doing its bit to support local Red Cross dependent food banks in their essential work helping families in need.

Every week for five weeks the Masons are donating €200 worth of food items each to the food banks in Mojacar, Turre and Los Gallardos, adding up to a €3,000 donation in all.

The first donation cash contributions have already been handed over. In Mojacar, the lodge’s charity steward Vic Childe, accompanied by Charles Alman and Cath Ferrer, presented the donation to the very grateful president of the municipality’s Red Cross branch, Rosa Maria Vicente.

-- Advertisement --

The coronavirus crisis and the paralysis of many businesses and activities during the lockdown has put significant numbers of people out of work and put a greater number of local households in a vulnerable position, making the role of the food banks more vital than ever.