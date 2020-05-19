Lockdown Easing is Happening Too Quickly Says Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca as Bars and Restaurants Enjoy Trading Again

AS bars and restaurants reopened this week across the whole of Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca, people are saying that lockdown easing has happened too quickly.

A poll was conducted for the highly-respected CIS organisation that specialises in political surveys at a national and regional level.

They spoke to 3,800 people over nine days across the whole of Spain earlier this month.

Just over 60 per cent of those questioned said that they would have been perfectly happy to have seen the strict State of Alarm measures continue for longer, as opposed to the phased relaxation that started at the beginning of May.

In contrast, 28 per cent wanted an even greater relaxation in the rules compared to what is happening at the moment. In an extraordinary measure of agreement, the pollsters found that 95 per cent of people in Spain thought the lockdown was necessary or very necessary.

Though it’s only an opinion poll, it strengthens the hand of Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, who is now going for a final two-week extension of the State of Alarm, which would run until June 7.

Sanchez reached a deal for the support of the centrist Ciudadanos party to help win a latest extension vote, but has backed off his initial demand for the emergency measures to run to June 27.



