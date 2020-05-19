Italy & UK report spike in Covid-19 fatalities while Spain registers less than 100 coronavirus-related deaths for third consecutive day

Both Italy and the UK – two of the countries that have been the hardest hit by the pandemic in Europe – have registered a new spike in coronavirus-related deaths.

ITALY registered 162 Covid-19 deaths today – 63 more than yesterday, while the UK’s death rate from the disease shot up to 545 – a shocking 385 more than Monday. In fact, the UK has suffered the most coronavirus-related deaths in Europe, now totalling 35,341, followed by 32,169 in Italy.

Spain, on the other hand, has registered three days of less than 100 Covid-19 deaths. Approximately 83 fatalities were recorded today – although higher than yesterday’s 59, the numbers have remained below 100 for the third consecutive day, with the country’s total Covid-19 death toll now standing at 27,778.

Worldwide, however, more than 319,000 people have died from the disease, with 4.8 million people diagnosed with coronavirus across the globe, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



