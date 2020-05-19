GREECE wants visitors back with more open borders as Spain´s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca look on with envy.

Summer holidaymakers are vital to Greece, especially as the tourist season finishes in the Greek islands and mainland at the end of October.

33 million people visited the country last year, which has the lowest number of deaths from Covid-19 of any EU state at under 200.

It is going through a phased reopening, which includes breathing life into its key tourism industry, which accounts for 20 per cent of the economy.

Greece has been talking about putting together a set of principles on safe travel with 10 other fellow-European Union states, and has done a deal with Bulgaria which means that travel restrictions will be eased from June 1.

Reports say that travellers between Greece and Bulgaria would have to sign a disclaimer saying that they are making a journey at their own risk and there will be no quarantine period.

As for Greece directly, it´s working on a “reopening for tourism” from July 1.





A government spokesman described the tourist situation as “starting from scratch”, and warned Greeks that they should expect vastly reduced revenues from the sector.