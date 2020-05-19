British Expats Flying back to Spain through Gibraltar Strongly Advised to Call Border Control First

UK Border control in Gibraltar are advising travellers from the UK to check before they leave to see if they can cross into Spain.

From midnight last night May 18, the Spanish authorities have stopped the movement of British Citizens RETURNING from London Heathrow and using the border to cross into Spain. If you are a resident in Spain you can come here via emergency flights from Barcelona to Malaga.

It is strongly advised you check with your airline BEFORE you board to be 100 per cent sure you will be allowed to cross the border into Spain.

This is happening because Malaga Airport is one of the five airports in Spain to be following new Hygiene and sanitation rules.

You can, however, leave Spain freely via Gibraltar. You will need your British passport and a boarding card for the day you travel.

Ray Martin posted on Facebook:

Just to update you on this, I have just spoken to the border authorities in Gibraltar (12.00am Tuesday May 19) and they have confirmed that at the moment the border is ‘OPEN’ and the Spanish authorities are allowing you through from Gibraltar, but this is changing on a daily basis?? So you are advised to check with your airline prior to your flights. But today it is ok. It was indeed shut yesterday, but I can confirm that today it is ‘open.’

For more information please contact Gibraltar immigration on +35020065465



