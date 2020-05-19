Benidorm Bars and Restaurants in Spain´s Costa Blanca Get Unexpected Bad News Over Lockdown Relaxation

BENIDORM bars and restaurants in Spain´s Costa Blanca have got some unexpected bad news over the relaxation of the lockdown,

Valencian Health Minister, Ana Barceló, said this Tuesday(May 19) that the regional government will not ask for the Valencia community to go into Phase Two this coming Monday.

That means that Benidorm, which is in the Marina Baixa health department will have to wait an extra week to go forward, despite the fact that it was allowed into Phase One eight days ago, whilst health areas based around Alicante and Elche had to wait until yesterday.

-- Advertisement --

It´s a fresh blow for the hospitality industry that was looking to put on some live entertainment from next week, as well as expanding capacity for customers.

The move will also hit all other health departments on the Costa Blanca like those in Orihuela and Torrevieja, who have so far spent eight days in Phase One.

The implication being drawn from Barceló´s comments is that she and President, Ximo Puig, want the whole Valencian region moving forward in tandem, or at least province-wide like Alicante, as opposed to separate green lights being given to individual health districts.



