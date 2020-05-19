As the Costa del Sol revels in the first few days of Phase 1, EWN asks the public in Spain how they are enjoying their freedom

IT was the moment we had all been waiting for, that first taste of freedom that the majority of us had been unable to have for two months. The enforced confinement had pushed us into facing unprecedented challenges, luckily from the safety of our own homes.

This Monday we were finally allowed to visit family we had missed dearly, go for a coffee or a beer, catch up with friends, go to the shops and a number of other things we had previously taken for granted.

As residents and businesses try to grasp some kind of a normal life, Euro Weekly News spoke to members of the public on the Costa del Sol to see how they were enjoying the first few days of Phase 1.

Jill Sibbett owns a nail and beauty salon in Arroyo de la Miel, “This week has been really lovely in the mornings, it has really made it feel like normal. Many clients have been back and even just popped their head in to say hello. There are lots of clothes shops on this street too, so I don’t feel I am the only one here and the street is busy.” She went on to say that “it’s looking positive, hopefully, everybody will stick to the rules and we can all get back to making money.”

Marie lives in Benalmadena, “I was obviously excited to get out of the house to see my family, which was wonderful. However, I am a bit alarmed by the number of people that are on the streets and not wearing face masks or staying apart from each other. It would be heartbreaking to come so far only for a second wave of the virus to come.”