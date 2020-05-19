As Axarquia revels in the first few days of Phase 1, EWN asks the public in Spain how they are enjoying their freedom

IT was the moment we had all been waiting for, that first taste of freedom that the majority of us had been able to have for two months. The enforced confinement had pushed us into facing unprecedented challenges, luckily from the safety from our own homes.

This Monday we were finally allowed to visit family we had missed dearly, go for a coffee or a beer, catch up with friends, go to the shops and a number of other things we had previously taken for granted.

As residents and businesses try to grasp some kind of a normal life, Euro Weekly News spoke members of the public in Axarquia to see how they were enjoying the first few days of Phase 1.

-- Advertisement --

Linda Edwards runs shop “Second Time Around” with her husband Geoff in Puente Don Manuel. “We reopened on Monday and I have found that people are still very wary. We haven’t been so busy yet as I think people are making their way down into Torre del Mar as that is where all the shops, bars and beaches are and they haven’t been able to get down there for two months. We haven’t had a chance to go down there yet as we have had to change the layout of the shop for social distancing and one of us does the serving whilst the other gives out gloves and hand sanitizer. I am sure when people get the novelty out of their system it will go back to normal.”

Jill lives in Velez Malaga, “Seeing my family was the first thing on my list, I have missed them so much. In the villages, it is not so bad but the coast is packed, it’s slightly unnerving as many people are not practising social distancing or even wearing masks. I am very conscious of being in busy areas so have been crossing the street when I see crowds. I am so happy to get to go to some other shops and get my hair done!”



