Another Former Senior Member of the Armed Forces is Appointed Governor of Gibraltar

THE Foreign and Commonwealth Office has confirmed that Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE, DL, former Second Sea Lord until retirement from the Royal Navy in 2015 will take up his post as Governor of Gibraltar in June of this year.

Prior to taking up this post, the Governor designate has been Deputy Lieutenant for Hampshire, Chief Executive Officer of Leeds Castle Foundation and Enterprises Ltd and President of the Union Jack Club London.

He is also, like Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, a Master of the Bench at The Honourable Society of the Middle Temple, one of four Inns of Court in England and Wales and shares responsibility for the governance of lawyers who belong to the Middle Temple.

-- Advertisement --

The Chief Minister commented on the news “All in Gibraltar and Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar will look forward to welcoming Sir David to the Rock in June. I very much look forward to working with him.”