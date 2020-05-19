Amazing First Day in Phase 1 For Medics in Malaga as Costa del Sol Records No Deaths, No Hospitalisations and Only 2 New Cases of Coronavirus

This Monday, Costa del Sol’s Malaga has moved onto phase 1 and setting aside the eagerness of residents wanting to sit at a café and have a drink, the first day of this new phase has been a great day for health centres as there have been no deaths, no ICU admissions and only two new infections.

This progress is received with satisfaction although there is still a certain fear amongst health workers that there may be another outbreak if rules are not respected. Health workers insist that residents should practice basic social distancing by respecting safety distances, taking extreme hygiene measures and wearing a mask, although this is not always mandatory.

The health departments want to emphasise that there is still no cure or vaccine to the coronavirus and that according to the national prevalence study, only 4.4% of the inhabitants of Malaga have the necessary antibodies to defend against the virus.

The latest data from the Ministry, which is now provided in the afternoon rather than midday, shows that compared to the previous day there have only been two new cases detected by PCR in the province of Malaga. On Sunday there were 2,758 infected and now this amounts to 2,760 .

-- Advertisement --

Regarding the number of cured individuals, there are seven more and 2,302 in total.

Although the evolution of the pandemic is good , there are still 57 people admitted to hospitals in the province with the virus, eight of which are in an ICU.

The accumulated data of hospitalizations since this health crisis erupted amounts to 1,473 and of those admitted to Intensive Care to 167 . The good side of the situation is that in the last hours there has been no new ICU admissions and only one hospitalization.

In addition, no fatalities have been recorded in the last hours, so the number remains at 278. In fact, there have been no deaths in the entirety of Andalucia , something that has not happened since the peak of the pandemic.



