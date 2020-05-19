A message of support from Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro for residents on Spain’s Costa del Sol

OUR Community and people all over the world are experiencing unprecedented pain and suffering brought about by the deadly Coronavirus. Families have lost loved ones and elderly people live in fear.

From adversity, there is always opportunity and during adversity, it is always amazing to witness the many kindnesses shown both collectively and individually to those less fortunate in our Community. To help highlight the more positive outcomes of the recent Pandemic I will list just a few examples to highlight the basic decency which comes to the fore in a time of need.

I must thank and congratulate Ella for the wonderful work she has done by helping older people have a better life. Ella Aust, 10, who attends Sotogrande International School, set up the project to raise money for struggling pensioners and poor local families on the coast.

The idea came when the school told its pupils to base their project around the lockdown and how their lives have changed. That’s when Ella decided to set up a GoFundMe page, with all the proceeds going to Age Concern Manilva and the Duquesa Charitable Society of St George’s food bank. She has managed to raise over 1,100 Euros not only from friends and family but also from complete strangers who are impressed with her selflessness and desire to help others in need during this troubling time.



It’s wonderful to have young people like Ella understanding the needs and concerns which senior citizens have and to have the energy and drive to raise money to help them in this great time of need. Ella, you are an inspiration to me and I’m sure to many. On behalf of Age Concern and our Clients thank you.

You can support Ella’s cause at this GoFundMe link

I am also delighted to pass on this update from Victoria Herrero of La Quinta Ck Senior Residence – ‘ As many of you know we have not been able to receive any visitors or admit new residents in our residential care home. I can now inform you that we may now admit new residents when they have been tested for COVID-19 48 hs in advance. If anyone who wishes to become a resident does not know how to access this test, we can assist them. If the results are negative they may come in, but they then have to maintain 21 days in quarantine. Visitors are not allowed yet, but I will keep you informed, and as soon as this changes we will advise you’.





In Age Concern, of course, we continue to appreciate all the help given by local restaurants in preparing and delivering food to the elderly. Our Volunteers have also been exceptionally busy shopping, phoning, and chatting to older people living alone and suffering from loneliness. On your behalf, I thank my entire team for all the great things they are doing and will continue to do.

The media have been fantastic in lightening our lives and making us smile. In no particular order our thanks to Nicole King, Hannah Murray, Giles Brown, Euro Weekly and others who in various ways have managed to deflect from all the bad news and make us a bit happier. Have you joined the TRE Thursday quiz with Hannah at 8.00 pm – fantastic fun?

https://m.facebook.com/Hannahsquiznight/

Finally, as I said in opening, the virus seems to be under control, we can walk again and now we are able to socialise with friends and families. The shops are opening and we are returning to some form of normality in our lives.

And the SUN IS SHINING,

Tom

President of Age Concern Marbella & San Pedro Branch

