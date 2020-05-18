Zero Covid-19 deaths & only 8 new cases in Spain’s Andalucia strengthen case for Costa del Sol’s Malaga & Granada to enter Phase 2 de-escalation on May 25 with rest of region

The whole of Andalucia registered zero Covid-19 deaths and just eight positive cases in the last 24 hours, raising hopes that Malaga and Granada can enter Phase 2 of de-escalation next week with the rest of region.

THE number of active cases has gone done down to 4,428 in Andalucía from a total of 16,457, according to the health authorities. In terms of Covid-19 hospitalisations, there are only 261 individuals in hospital of which 64 are in intensive care. The Junta of Andalucia has therefore has asked the Ministry of Health to reconsider allowing Malaga and Granada move to Phase 2 next week along with other provinces.

Both Elias Bendodo, Spokesperson for the Junta of Andalucia and Juan Marin, Vice President of the Andalucian government are rallying to get all of the region’s provinces up to the same speed so they can enter Phase 2 together next week. According to Bendodo, the petition for all the region to progress onto Phase 2 on May 25 is based on the “favourable health conditions and progress” of all its provinces. “We don’t want Andalucia to operate on two different speeds unless there are justified medical reasons,” he stated today.

-- Advertisement --

However, just yesterday, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, was adamant that Granada and Malaga must wait 14 days in Phase 1 before it can move to Phase 2 of de-escalation. Nevertheless Andalucia’s government has high hopes that the favourable statistics will help to change his mind.