ALFAZ’S Rotary Club International has launched a Literary Award.

The association wants to encourage the community to express – in Spanish or English – their experiences, yearnings, joys and hopes during these uncertain times that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused.

Open to all Marina Baja residents aged 16 and over, work submitted for the Award may take novella, short story, poetry or essay form but all entries must be original and should not have won prizes in other competitions.

Participants may enter one work, using Word and not exceeding 4,000 words. Entries should be sent before September 1 to rotaryalfaz@gmail.com together with the writer’s name address, telephone number and email address.

Further details are available from www.rotaryalfaz.com as well as Facebook and the rotaryalfaz@gmail.com email address.



