UK public urges GMB’s Piers Morgan to continue challenging Government over Coronavirus & NHS

Just a few hours ago, Good Morning Britain’s presenter Piers Morgan warned social media trolls that he was ready to take them on over the coronavirus.

IN a Twitter post, he wrote: “Memo to trolls: the more you try to silence me with foul mouthed abuse, death threats & petitions for me to be fired, the louder & harder I will challenge the Govt over its handling of this crisis. Lives depend on it.”

Whether you’re a huge fan or not, most of the public now believes that when it comes to the coronavirus and the NHS, Piers actually talks a lot of sense. This Twitter post (as shown below) alone actually received over 37,5K likes at the time of writing this, demonstrating that whether Piers is praising the NHS or slamming politicians for their response (or lack of) to the pandemic, he actually raises many valid points that the public would like honest answers to.

In fact, as the following Twitter responses demonstrate, most of his fans want Piers to get louder and challenge the Government more:

“Right behind you, Good work Piers!”

“I don’t always agree with you, but on this issue we are proud of you…”





“Keep Going Piers, these clowns need to answer serious questions of their failings.”