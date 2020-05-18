Town hall looks ahead to June 8 when Albir beach could reopen for sunbathing and swimming by progressing to Phase Three

PLANS are being made to guarantee social distancing on Albir beach once this reopens.

If Alfaz progresses to Phase Three of the central government’s de-escalation programme, sunbathing and swimming should recommence on June 8, the town hall explained.

Future strategies were discussed in a video call by the town hall’s Beaches department, the municipal biologist, a representative from the contracted life-saving service, and the beach-bed concessionary.

The latter described plans to reorganise the layout of the sun-loungers as well as measures that included specific points to access the beach dependent on whether beachgoers plan to use the public space or hire a sunbed.

These will have to be disinfected after each use and also under discussion was the method and products that would be used to in carrying this out.



