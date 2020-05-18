The UK will be Hotter than Spain’s Marbella next week as Temperatures Soar past 27C

Britain is set to bask in higher temperatures next week that will be hotter than Marbella in Spain.

Wednesday looks set to be the hottest day of the week with top temperatures of 27C predicted for London and the south-east, making it hotter than even Ibiza in Spain.

The warm and sunny weather will set a new record for the hottest day of 2020, after the mercury hit 26.6C in Cornwall on Good Friday.

Temperatures are expected to remain hot for the remainder of the week – although the Met Office also predicts the risk of thunderstorms in the south and east of England and Wales on Thursday.

Boris Johnson eased coronavirus lockdown restrictions slightly last week, enabling Brits to spend unlimited time outdoors – provided they keep two metres apart from each other and keep gatherings to a maximum of two people.