Spain’s Government plans to reactivate tourism by end of June – from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca – to coincide with end of State of Alarm

Spain’s Government has announced that it plans to reactivate tourism by the end of June to coincide with the end of the State of Alarm.

ACCORDING to the Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda Minister Jose Luis Abalos, “if the de-escalation goes well, we plan to reactivate the tourism sector by the end of June”. During a press conference today, he stated that “the focus would initially be on national tourism to reactivate the sector”. However, he hoped that by the end of June, nationals can travel between provinces and regions – “and when that happens, Spain can also open the doors to international tourism”, he added.

“However, it is vital to ensure healthy tourism experiences with strict health and safety protocols,” pointed out Abalos. He stressed that the Government was “not going to impose restrictions on airlines, such as forcing them to leave a middle seat empty”. Nevetheless, he advised airlines to “avoid overcrowding and try to ensure that social distances could be respected”.

Abalos also defended the 14-day quarantine measures for travellers (Spanish or international) for people entering Spain during the State of Alarm, which was announced last week. But the Government is optimistic that tourism can be reactivated by the end of next month.

That said, it appears that the public does not share the Government’s enthusiasm about travelling amid Covid-19, as revealed in a EY–Parthenon survey today. The findings reveal that only half of Spaniards plan to have a summer holiday this year. Those that are planning a break (41%) are looking at national destinations, while only 9% are considering an overseas locations, (as reported).

Many of those that are reluctant to travel are actually waiting for a vaccine for “life return to life to normal”, according to the survey. In fact, 36% of Spaniards said they will not fly, 27% won’t take a train and 23% are refusing to stay in a hotel until a vaccine has been found.



