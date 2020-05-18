Son held on suspicion of stabbing his father to death at family home in Madrid, Spain

A 44-year-old has been arrested in Madrid on suspicion of stabbing his father to death at the family home.

THE Guardia Civil has the Argentian in custody after finding the dead body of his 83-year-old father at their house in Collado Villalba, according to the Madrid Command and Emergency 112.

According to sources, they received a call this morning from a woman claiming her son would not let her into the house.

Officers went to speak to the detained, who initially didn’t let them in “and said nothing was happening”.

But the woman persisted and said that her husband might be inside and “she was afraid that something might have happened to him”.

The son initially denied this but officers were suspicious and insisted that he let them in. Eventually he did, “at which point they found the body”.

Summa’s medical staff confirmed the elderly man died from stab wounds “and noted that he had been dead for some time”, which has yet to be clarified.



