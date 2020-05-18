Nerja Stall-holders prefer to wait and see before reopening the weekly open-air market under present conditions

NERJA’S Commerce councillor Javier Lopez announced that the open-air market held on Tuesdays will remain closed for the time being.

The decision came from the stallholder themselves, Lopez said, owing to the central government’s measures restricting open-air markets to a quarter of their normal size with a third of the usual number of clients at any one time.

Following a meeting with the UNECA and AVAM associations that represent the market traders regionally and provincially, Nerja’s stallholders decided not to set up the open-air mercadillo.

-- Advertisement --

Instead, depending on the conditions that are announced, they will wait until Andalucia enters Phase Three or Phase Four of the central government’s de-escalation programme.

Meanwhile, Nerja Town Hall, in collaboration with the stallholders, will introduce the necessary measures to ensure that they may work in totally safe conditions, in line with Ministry of Health requirements.



