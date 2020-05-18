Mayor calls for sense of responsibility as Salobreña takes its first steps towards the new normality

AS lockdown regulations are eased, Salobreña’s mayor called on residents to behave responsibly.

“Greater mobility brings greater risks,” Maria Eugenia Rufino said.

“Continuing to advance, improve and approach a new normality without having to retreat depends what each of us does now,” she declared.

Rufino planned to meet groups representing business-owners and the hospitality industry, explaining the town hall’s measures and proposals to assist their return to activity.

These sectors were apprehensive, the mayor said, as there was no manual for dealing with the present situation: “Building a new society depends on us all,” she pointed out.

“First there will be a meeting of spokespersons, probably followed by a plenary council meeting this Friday, to produce a document agreed by all political parties, and not just the local government,” Rufino promised.

Regarding the chiringuito beach bars, the mayor said beforehand that she was in favour of allowing them to occupy more terrace space so that social distancing would not eat into their turnover.





But, Rufino stressed, that this was not a municipal decision, although owners could count on town hall backing.