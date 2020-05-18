Masks could be compulsory in Calpe, mayor says, to prevent a coronavirus rebound and more lockdown

WHAT is currently a limited to a health recommendation could become compulsory in Calpe.

The town hall is considering the possibility of requiring masks to be worn in shops and the town’s public spaces, revealed Calpe’s mayor Ana Sala.

During an online question-and-answer session the mayor said that on progressing to Phase One of the de-escalation programme, some residents had become lax and were failing to respect basic Covid-19 safety measures.

Rather than face a coronavirus rebound and a return to lockdown conditions, Sala is considering making masks obligatory, she said.

“Everyone’s health is at stake,” Sala declared, calling on “maximum responsibility” from Calpe residents.

