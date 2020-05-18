Junta’s Health department statistics show that 13 Axarquia towns are still free of the coronavirus

COMPETA recorded its first coronavirus case last Sunday.

According to official figures from the Junta de Andalucia’s Health department, this was the third case detected in Axarquia’s inland area within 48 hours.

Iznate also recorded its first case on Saturday last week, with another diagnosed in Benarmargosa.

-- Advertisement --

On the coast, Rincon de la Victoria had two more cases, bringing the town’s total to 138. With one more case, Velez-Malaga now has 135 while Nerja, also with another case now has 10.

Archez, Canillas de Albaida, Sayalonga, El Borge, Comares, Cutar, Alfarnatejo, Canillas de Aceituno, Salares, Sedella, Viñuela, Totalan and Macharaviaya are the 13 Axarquia municipalities without any known coronavirus cases.



