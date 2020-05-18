Digitalised dining could be the future on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca to safeguard restaurants and customers as the hospitality industry gradually makes its way towards a “new normality”.

A SPANISH start-up has developed an application that allows hoteliers and restaurateurs to adapt to the new circumstances brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The app allows diners to place their order in advance and book a reservation.

Going to bars and restaurants will no longer be the same, at least for the time being, and “technology is being put at the service of hoteliers and restaurateurs to renew themselves and adapt to new circumstances”, said the Valencian start-up which has developed Comeat.

-- Advertisement --

The app replaces physical menus and offers them in a digitalised form.

So not only is it a safe way to order for clients, but it also saves workers time by not having to disinfect them after every use.

“The hospitality industry is a sector that needs immediate digitalisation, and this has been the push,” Richard Alamar, CMO at Comeat, told Nius.

He added that for workers in the hospitality trade, “it is synonymous to peace of mind and safety as well as cost reduction, as they can modify the menu as many times as they like at no cost”.





Ordering in advance and reserving a table “allows hotel and catering staff to organise themselves better, by reinforcing the previous appointment and extending stock forecasts to avoid lack of food or excess”, said Alamar.

When paying, the application offers the option to pay with your mobile phone so you don’t have to touch the money.

Alama added that “the traditional hotel industry must evolve to this type of service for the convenience of the customer”.