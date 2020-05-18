Calpe’s Casa de Cultura opens its doors once more but solely to take out and return books from the Municipal Library

CALPE’S Casa de Cultura is now open between 9am and 7.30pm from Monday to Friday.

Complying with safety requirements, the town hall’s Culture department has installed a screen at the Casa de Cultura reception desk and equipped employees with visors and masks.

There is a sanitising gel dispenser at the entrance to the Casa de Cultura and the library, which has opened solely to borrow and return books between 9am and 3pm and from 4pm until 7.30m.

Individual tables in the study rooms, now reduced to 30 per cent of their usual capacity, are two metres apart. This service could be extended, depending on demand, Casa de Cultura sources said.

There is a two-week quarantine period for returned books which are isolated in bags until this period is up, the town hall revealed.

The library is disinfected at mid-day when the study and reading rooms are closed to users.

The town’s museums are also open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm and between 4.30pm and 7pm with the same 30 per cent capacity and hygiene conditions.



