Business continued as usual throughout lockdown for Axarquia’s water and sewage treatment company Axaragua

AXARAGUA, responsible for Axarquia’s water and main drainage, has been carrying out improvements at their installations throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Axaragua has spent more than €150,000 on Axarquia sewage treatment plants, including important improvements in Rincon de la Victoria and Torrox.

The company is dependent on the group of towns belonging to the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol-Axarquia whose president Jose Juan Jimenez recently detailed Axaragua’s activities during the Covid-19 lockdown.

-- Advertisement --

Jimenez, who also heads Axaragua, explained that over the last two months, employees have been engaged in disinfection, maintenance and repairs.

“Significant health and safety efforts were made, and employees supplied with individual protection equipment,” Jimenez said.

“We have encouraged teleworking for administrative staff and management while taking scrupulous care when personnel from outside the company had to enter our installations,” he said.

“The way the company has functioned has been a matter of pride for our area,” Jimenez added.



