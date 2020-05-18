BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

FOR the start of this second week of deconfinement, the Directorate General of Health identifies this Monday 131 new deaths related to Covid-19. A total of 28,239 deaths since the start of the epidemic in France in early March. Sunday, the DGS counted 483 new deaths but clarified that it was largely a catch-up after data failures. Last week, several errors of this type had led to some confusion in the evolution of the death toll of coronavirus victims in France.

The pressure in the intensive care units continues to decrease: 19,015 people are hospitalised for a coronavirus infection, including 1,998 serious cases in intensive care, with 375 new admissions being recorded in 24 hours at the hospital.