Want a Refund from Travel Holiday Firm TUI? Then you will need a Doctor’s Note!

WANT a refund for your TUI holiday cancellation? then you’ll need a doctor’s note!

“Ridiculous, outrageous, this is a scam”! Were just some of the comments posted on social media this week as it emerged that the travel giant will only reimburse people with medical problems despite the coronavirus crisis.

TUI, the world’s biggest tour operator, is demanding customers provide medical certificates before they can have a refund, even though their trips are likely to be cancelled.

The British-German travel group this week said it was facing the greatest crisis in its history, and has been criticised for refusing to give refunds for most holidays booked after June 11 – even for those over 70, who are at greater risk from coronavirus. The FTSE 250 company, which normally has six million customers a year, is sticking firmly to its usual policy of refunding passengers only if they have a doctor’s note saying that travelling would put them at risk because of a pre-existing condition.

