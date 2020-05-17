Summer Tourism for Malaga’s Costa del Sol Still on the Cards as Andalucia’s President Vouches for Mobility Between Provinces

Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, insists that Sanchez must facilitate what objectives must be reached to move onto the next phase and criticises the “uncontrolled” return to schools.

THE Andalucian president has reclaimed that Sanchez must make the necessary criteria for passing onto Phase 2 known “as soon as possible.” He also anticipated the progress of all “eight Andalucian provinces passing onto Phase 2” which in the best-case scenario should happen by Monday May 25.

The president has made clear that he wants there to be mobility between provinces within the region “as soon as possible,” a restriction which in reality is not scheduled to happen until June or Phase 3 of the de-escalation plan.

Moreno has reassured that he hopes “we will be able to begin moving across provinces as soon as possible: because this will incur a reactivation of the tourist economy and will allow Andalucians to “visit family.”

“I hope that this can be achieved shortly” but he also wants to be careful because this will be dependent upon “the medical situation we find ourselves in,” whose criterion we still are unaware.