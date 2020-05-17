Spain’s expats from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca & British managers express shock & outrage at Brits littering retail parks after lockdown

British retail managers, as well as expats across Spain, have been outraged to see litter piling up across the UK’s retail parks as Brits head back to the streets as the lockdown restrictions have been eased.

IMAGES like the above, photographed at Woodfields Retail Park in Bury, are once again a common sight across the UK, demonstrating that the lockdown’s hygiene protocols are being completely ignored outdoors.

“This is shocking behaviour,” stated Kevin Hood, a security guard at Woodfields Retail Park. “I’ve worked all the way through this lockdown as a key worker. Never seen the place so clean. Then you open a few shops and let customers in, and this is how they repay you! By leaving the car park in a state like this. Unbelievable, humans as a race are disgusting – well some of them anyway.”

Retail store assistant manager Matt Richardson was equally as horrified: “I’m ashamed by my fellow man sometimes,” he stated. “There is no excuse for dropping litter anywhere – but this is disgusting behaviour. We need to start printing car registration numbers on packaging and issuing fines. That would pay for the tech and the people needed to clean it up!”

Peter Travis, a store manager for a national furniture retailer, agreed. Pointing at the rubbish, he added: “Not known as ‘Kentucky Flung Carton’ for nothing. The litter caused by KFC is despicable.”

Expats in Spain also expressed their disappointment. “It’s very sad really, because it just shows no respect for our fellow neighbours at all,” commented British expat Jackie Green, upon seeing the photos. “To be honest, I’m relieved I’m not living in the UK anymore. Life in Benalmadena is so much cleaner.”



